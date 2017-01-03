City apologizes for New Year’s parking confusion in Lanikai

Related Coverage Confusion, frustration over lack of enforcement of Lanikai holiday parking ban

The city is apologizing for parking confusion in Lanikai over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

A three-day weekend typically calls for a parking ban along the loop due to public safety concerns and traffic congestion.

But while the no-parking signs were up and officers were patrolling the area, no one was being ticketed.

According to Honolulu police, a permit that allows them to enforce the ban wasn’t issued, and the city says it never intended to obtain one.

So why the discrepancy?

The city told us Tuesday it placed the electronic sign — without obtaining an enforcement permit — in the hopes that visitors would police themselves.

A spokesman said after more than a year of parking restrictions, officials thought visitors would be conditioned to know parking is not allowed in the area on a three-day weekend.

A few individual barriers were also placed, which the city says was an accident by the city contractor.

Officials apologized and said no-parking restrictions will always be enforced in the future.