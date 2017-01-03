City reports early morning siren error, regular test at 11:45 a.m.

We have received a number of calls and messages that some Oahu emergency sirens went off accidentally this morning at about 8:00 a.m.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said that there was a “siren operation error” and there is no emergency.

The monthly test of the statewide outdoor siren warning system, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is still scheduled for today, Jan. 3, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

The siren test is a steady one minute tone on all sirens. The steady tone is used to alert the public to any emergency that may pose a threat to life or property.

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park, Honokai Hale, Makakilo, Kapolei Regional Park, Kapolei Golf Course, and the Coast Guard Station at Kalaeloa may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. This “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of a HAZMAT incident.

Tests of the outdoor warning sirens and the Emergency Alert System are conducted simultaneously, normally on the first working day of the month.

HI-EMA asks that you contact your county civil defense/emergency management agency to report siren operation issues:

Hawaii (808) 935-0031

Maui (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960

Kauai (808) 241-1800