Firefighters search for lost hikers near Waimano trail

The search is on for five hikers near the Waimano trail in Aiea.

The hikers called for help around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday saying they were lost, but safe.

Firefighters say as they were searching, they discovered a separate pair of lost hikers. So they all went to look for the other lost group.

At 10:24 p.m. the hikers were found uninjured. HFD escorted them out of the trail.

Fire officials say it’s important for hikers to know their turn around times, to make sure they get off the trail before dark and to never stray off the trail.