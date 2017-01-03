Hanapepe home destroyed by fire

A Hanapepe home was completely destroyed after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 5 a.m., emergency personnel were notified of a house fire on Awawa Road.

The three-bedroom, one-story home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to the scene.

The woman who lived in the residence reported that she was sleeping when the crackling of the fire woke her up, but she was able to safely escape.

The fire was fully extinguished at approximately 6:30 a.m., but the home is considered a total loss and damages to the structure and its contents is estimated to be roughly $100,000.

Officials believe the fire was started by an unattended candle in one of the bedrooms.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced woman.