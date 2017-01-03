Honokohau harbor ramp to close for dock installation

A capital improvement project aims to make a Kona harbor safe and more accessible.

On Jan. 30, work will commence to remove both concrete loading docks at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boat ramp and install new ones with new plastic lumber fendering and cleats.

The project will cost $562,700 and is expected to be completed March 30.

Officials say the harbor’s mauka boat ramp loading docks are structurally deteriorated due to spalling of the concrete and corrosion of the steel reinforcement. They have been condemned for several years due to structural instability.

The makai loading dock has similar structural deficiencies, although not as severe.

The ramp will be closed for the duration of the project, during which boaters will need use alternative launching sites.