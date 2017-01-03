International Market Place to conduct helicopter lift to place equipment

Published:
international market place

 

If you hear or see a low flying helicopter in Waikiki, not to worry, an airlift is being planned for heavy equipment for a new restaurant at the newly renovated International Market Place.

The lift is set to be from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. So there will be restrictions put in place. You won’t be able to access the mall.

The good news is they scheduled the lift to take place before business hours.

The equipment is for a restaurant called Yauatcha, which is schedule to open next month.

Just months ago we were hear at the market place for the grand opening after a multi-million dollar renovation.

 

