Jury decides Capobianco eligible for life in prison without parole

A Maui jury decided Tuesday that Steven Capobianco is eligible for life in prison without parole.

He was found guilty of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Carly “Charli” Scott last week.

Court had just reconvened Tuesday but the jury was quick to decide that the crime they believe Capobianco committed was “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.”

“Charli was not only murdered,” said prosecutor Robert Rivera, “but also suffered unnecessary torture that is almost uncomprehensible. The man who is responsible for this depravity is still in court today, and based on the evidence, must be held accountable for his actions.”

Capobianco is set to be sentenced in March.