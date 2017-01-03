Police commission will meet to decide fate of Chief Louis Kealoha

It’s been a few weeks since Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha placed himself on restricted duty amid allegations of conspiracy.

On Wednesday, the police commission will meet to decide his fate within the department.

The chief surrendered his police powers in December 2016 after learning he was a target in a federal investigation into what prosecutors describe as a conspiracy framing the uncle of Kealoha’s wife, deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

When Kealoha placed himself on restricted duty last month, he agreed to go on leave for 30 days. With his time running out, we sat down with both police commissioner Max Sword and the Kealohas’ attorney Myles Breiner to discuss what happens next for the police department.

When asked if the chief could potentially resign his post, Sword said “that’s something we’ll be discussing in our executive session. That’s one of the options he has, if he does desire to do that. It’s totally up to him.”

Breiner said his client would like to remain as police chief. “The chief has been in law enforcement his entire professional life. He lives and breathes law enforcement.”

We’re told Chief Kealoha will not attend Wednesday’s police commission meeting.

Sword says he plans on having an in-depth discussion with his fellow commissioners. “Put it this way,” he said, “you’ll probably have some idea of what direction we’re going to go.”