Police on lookout for suspect in Kealakekua bank robbery

By Published: Updated:
big-island-robber-jan-3

Hawaii Island police are on the lookout for a suspect in the robbery of the American Savings Bank branch in Kealakekua, Kona.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described in his late 30s, short hair, barefoot, and wearing blue flowered shorts and a dark blue shirt with a large white triangular emblem on the front.

The suspect left on foot and was last seen walking in the direction of McDonald’s.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 808-935-3311.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s