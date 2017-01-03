State, HSTA come to agreement on terms of educational travel

Related Coverage HSTA applauds Circuit Court decision to lift ban on educational travel

The debate over whether public school teachers can serve as chaperones on school-related trips has been resolved.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced Tuesday that it and the Hawaii State Ethics Commission have reached an agreement.

Under the agreement, teachers may continue to plan trips and serve as chaperones with private tour companies, subject to Board of Education policies.

Tour companies typically allow one chaperone to travel for free for every eight or 10 travelers who pay for the tour. Under the new agreement, this arrangement can continue, so long as teachers inform students and their families in advance that the teacher’s travel will be paid for by the tour company.

The agreement also states that teachers may not collect any personal perks (such as tablet computers) for selling or leading trips, but may pass those rewards along to the Department of Education for use in the classroom.

The tours must also satisfy DOE policies that trips have “educational benefits [that] are clearly linked to and support ongoing standards-based classroom studies.”

HSTA Executive Director Wilbert Holck said “This agreement makes sure that our teachers are not only doing the best they can for their students, but are doing their jobs with the utmost integrity.”

In June 2016, a Circuit Court judge threw out a state Ethics Commission opinion handed down in August 2015 that public school teachers who accepted free travel from tour companies in exchange for chaperoning education trips risked violating the state ethics code.

The agreement can be viewed here.