State to inspect lights along H-1 Freeway through Kaimuki

If you’ve driven along the H-1 Freeway through Kaimuki recently, you may have noticed how dark it is.

The lights are out in both directions between University and 6th avenues.

A viewer alerted us of the outage last week, so we asked the state Department of Transportation for answers.

On Tuesday, we learned there may be an issue with the lighting circuit.

“In certain areas where the transformers are old, they are causing some issues with the LEDs,” said department spokeswoman Shelly Kunishige. “There are about eight transformers on the island that were causing those issues and we are getting them fixed.”

The state will close one eastbound lane Wednesday between 9 a.m. and noon so that crews can inspect the circuit.

