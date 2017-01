Several businesses, including Consolidated Theatres Ward, were forced to close Tuesday after a water main broke in the area.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m., affecting Dave and Buster’s, Big City Diner, and Buca di Beppo, among others.

We’re told water service was restored by 4:15 p.m.

However, many businesses tell KHON2 they dismissed their staff, and there’s no word yet if or when they’ll reopen.

