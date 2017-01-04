Ask HPD: Is it legal for cars and trucks to park in the cul-de-sac?

Honolulu Police Department Detective Parker Bode answers your questions in today’s Ask HPD.

Question: Is it legal for cars and trucks to park in the cul-de-sac?

Answer: It is illegal to park in a cul-de-sac, which is also known as a dead end turn around area. Violators can be fined $35. Cul-de-sacs are used by emergency vehicles to maneuver and turn around during calls for service and must be kept clear for this reason. We understand that parking can be difficult to find in some areas, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation.

Question: How close can vehicles park next to my driveway?

Answer: Vehicles must be parked at least four feet away from a public or private driveway. Violators face a $35 fine.

Question: Can I park in front of my own driveway?

Answer: It is against the law to park in front of a public or private driveway, even if it’s your own driveway. Violators can face a $35 fine.

Question: Is it illegal for parked vehicles to block the sidewalk?

Answer: It’s common for households in Hawaii to have a lot of tenants, which means a lot of vehicles in the driveway. Park your vehicle completely in the driveway. It is illegal for parked vehicles to block any portion of a sidewalk, even if the sidewalk connects to your private driveway. Violators face a $35 fine.