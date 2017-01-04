Could random shipping inspections keep illegal fireworks from entering Hawaii?



There’s a renewed effort to stop the flow of illegal fireworks into Hawaii.

State Sen. Will Espero is hoping a deadly New Year’s Eve accident involving fireworks will convince his colleagues to pass a stricter law. He says he’s working on a bill to randomly inspect shipping containers when they arrive in Hawaii.

“We have a very, very weak inspection program. It’s virtually non-existent for the 200,000-plus shipping containers,” Espero said.

Espero says he would like state sheriffs to implement the program using bomb-sniffing dogs.

Shipping companies have objected in the past because they say inspections would slow down the process and result in a backlog at the ports, but Espero says his proposal eliminates that problem. Inspections would be done not at the ports, but at the warehouses before the owners open the containers.

Espero says the biggest hurdle is whether the state has the authority to do the inspections, or “the legality of doing random inspections and I think if we could overcome that bump, then we might have a chance this year,” he said.

Espero says the problem has been raised by the state attorney general in the past, so we reached out to the office to find out more. Why would it be illegal to inspect shipping containers when the state inspects shipments of Christmas trees every year? Dogs also roam the airports sniffing for anything illegal in luggage. How is that different?

Espero asked the state attorney general’s office for a legal opinion on the proposal and because of that, a spokesman tells us he cannot comment due to attorney-client privilege.

We also checked with the Department of Public Safety, which opposed the bill when Espero introduced it last year. It raised the issues of cost and the logistical problems of setting up enough personnel and canines.

But the senator says the program can pay for itself. According to the state, 262,000 containers came in during fiscal year 2015. The proposal would initially charge a dollar per container, and two dollars after 18 months.

“You’re looking at bringing in over $200,000, over $300,000 a year that the shipping container companies or the customers would pay,” he said.

Emily Sinclair, senior manager corporate communications for The Pasha Group, said in a statement:

“The conversation regarding mandating inspections of containers being brought into Hawaii is one that State legislators should have with the Department of Transportation Harbors division, the State agency that oversees the security and safety of Hawaii’s piers. When considering any new procedure, especially one that involves the shipping industry, it should be looked at carefully in terms of how a new law or procedure will affect the delivery system. This includes potential delays in delivering cargo to customers, creating infrastructure to hold these containers for inspection, added costs and logistics.”

Meanwhile, Matson said it “wants to be part of any realistic solutions that improve safety in our community.”

This is the senator’s third effort in passing this bill.