Council on Revenues lowers Hawaii’s economic outlook by $155 million

We’re just days into the new year and the outlook is not looking too good for our economy.

Predictions are showing less money coming into the state and it’s no small chunk of change.

The latest from the Council on Revenues predicts tax revenue for the next fiscal year to grow 3 percent. That might sound good on the surface, but just months ago, that estimate was 5.5 percent.

“Essentially what happened today is we have $155 million less than we had yesterday, so obviously it will have an impact on the budget decisions that we’ll be making in the coming session,” said state Sen. Jill Tokuda, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Some of the big factors behind the new forecast were taxes, slowing construction spending, and flat visitor spending. While more arrivals are coming in, tourists aren’t just buying like the council had hoped.

Fewer dollars mean less money for lawmakers to spend.

“That’s not even considering the fact that we have a number of commitments and obligations we need to pay down first, take care of, whether it’s health fund issues, retirement, EBT service, school issues, collective bargaining, arbitration — all these things need to be looked at,” Tokuda said.

Beyond Hawaii’s economy there are many unknowns local lawmakers also have to consider. A big one is whether the Republican-controlled Congress will in fact repeal the Affordable Care Act. The first steps have already been taken.

Another big factor is the next president himself. What Donald Trump decides to do with the military and tax plans could have a major ripple effect here, affecting businesses and individuals, from the rich to the poor.

“I think no matter if it’s a good time or bad time for our economy, we understand the important of those decisions and that’s why we go into each session, at least for myself, with a prudent mind in place,” Tokuda said.

There’s some good news looking forward. The council still predicts 5-percent growth for fiscal year 2018 and 4.4 percent growth in 2019.