Crews are digging up a new curb along the rail project in Aiea.

We were notified by a viewer, and reached out to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation for answers.

Rail officials tell us the curb on Kamehameha Highway wasn’t installed in the correct location.

It was dug up near the business Firestone so contractor Kiewit could place it in the correct spot.

We’re still waiting to hear back just how much of the curb had to be torn out, and who’s paying for the job to be redone.