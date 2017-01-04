Driver behind deadly DUI crash in Nanakuli denied early release

A man found guilty of killing his family while driving drunk will not be released early.

Faaolataga Kitiona filed a motion for reconsideration in court Wednesday, after serving two years of his five-year prison sentence.

In December 2013, Kitiona was driving drunk in Nanakuli when he crashed his car, killing his girlfriend, their one-year-old daughter, and his cousin.

In court, he told the judge he’s burdened with the tragedy and wants to get back to his life.

“As much hurt about other people are about what happened, me, myself, is hurt just as bad as they are. They were my family. We were supposed to have a future together,” Kitiona said. “Being in prison makes me feel that everything I worked hard for is again taken away from me. I feel like I neglected my family again for being in prison.”

The judge “respectfully denied” Kitiona’s request, saying the factors and basis for his original sentence still remain.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, the victims’ family and loved ones expressed relief with the outcome.

“We all learned that there’s rewards and consequences in life, and the consequence that he initially got is nothing in comparison to what we feel he should have got,” said Piilani Kaalekahi, “and today we’re just happy that it worked out in our favor.”