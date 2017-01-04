Firefighters urge hikers to assess conditions before choosing trail

The Honolulu Fire Department is urging hikers to assess their capabilities when choosing a trail to hike.

On Jan. 4, at 6:37 a.m., crews were called to Diamond Head Crater Trail after a female hiker in her 50s experienced a medical emergency.

Firefighters found her near the tunnel of the trail and airlifted her to a nearby landing zone, where she was transferred to the care of paramedics.

Four other people were hiking with her. They were not injured and firefighters escorted them back to the trailhead.

Fire officials say hikers should compare their level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail’s description, and be practical and realistic when choosing a trail.