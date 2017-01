Now that Hawaii’s sugar industry is over, Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Company needs to get rid of its equipment.

There will be a live online auction on Jan. 18 and 19. Click here for more information.

The company needs to get rid of more than 450 pieces of equipment, including excavators, backhoes, tractors, and trucks.

The final sugar harvest took place on Maui Dec. 12.

HC&S ended its sugar operations after taking huge operating losses. It now plans to pursue other farming projects.