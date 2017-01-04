Hokulea reaches Panama, prepares for historic canal crossing

Hokulea and her crew are currently in Panama, preparing for a historic crossing.

It will take the crew about two days to make their way from Colon, through the 48-mile Panama Canal, to Balboa to re-enter the Pacific Ocean for the first time in nearly two years.

“It’ll surely be a sight to see Hokulea travel through the Panama Canal,” said pwo navigator and Hokulea captain Bruce Blankenfeld. “Like Hokulea, the Panama Canal brings international communities together and serves as a bridge between the Atlantic and the Pacific.”

Upon her return to the Pacific, Hokulea will make stops in the Galapagos Islands, Rapa Nui and French Polynesia.

Hokulea’s Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage concludes with a historic homecoming at Magic Island on June 17.