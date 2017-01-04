January noise advisory for Schofield Barracks training

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training at Schofield Barracks in January that may be heard by surrounding communities.

Jan. 5-6: Army Lightning Academy medical evacuation training (MASCAL), East Range. Training will include ground and aviation emergency response in coordination with local emergency response agencies.

Jan. 7-8: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Jan. 9-26: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Jan. 23-27: Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Jan. 31- Feb. 1: Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks. Training is planned for nighttime hours (7 p.m.-midnight).

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

