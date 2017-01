A licensed certified nurse’s aide will have to pay $2,000 after he was accused of slapping an elderly woman with dementia.

Courtney Young, 36, pleaded no contest Wednesday to endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

Officials say the 93-year-old victim, who was in a wheelchair, lives in the care home owned by Young’s mother.

In addition to the fine, Young is banned from patient care for 30 days.