President Obama’s staff is honoring moms everywhere with a gift at Hanauma Bay.

His staff gave the city $1,100 to buy and install a plaque at the nature preserve because that’s where Obama’s mom would visit when she was pregnant with him.

The plaque would read “In honor of mothers everywhere. From the staff of Barack Obama.”

The city council will vote next week on whether to accept the gift.

It still needs to be decided where it would be placed.