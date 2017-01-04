Police commission discusses chief’s future behind closed doors

For the first time since Honolulu’s chief of police placed himself on restricted duty, police commissioners met to discuss his future.

The conversation is taking place behind closed doors.

Louis Kealoha is the target of a federal investigation connected to allegations of corruption involving his wife, deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

On Wednesday, commissioners grilled acting chief Cary Okimoto on the four officers who also received target letters. While they were never publicly named, we learned some held supervisor positions.

HPD explained all four officers were reassigned to desk duties, and no one else received a letter. Okimoto admitted morale is low within the department, but says it is getting better and the department’s priority is working to build back the public’s trust.

“It’s the fed case has been going on for a while. I just think that everyone is walking on pins and needles and not really sure as what’s going to happen,” said Okimoto. “At the same time, we have to address target letters or any kind of allegations of illegal conduct. We have no choice. In order to maintain the public trust, we have to take action on that.”

There were several people in attendance, like Sen. Will Espero, who urged the police commission to be more open with the public on its decision with Kealoha.

They rallied to have the meeting public, but commission chair Max Sword said it could not be done due to personnel matters.