Police seek witnesses after Hilo man allegedly threatens couple with handgun

Hawaii Island police are looking for witnesses to a reported gun incident midday that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Hilo.

At 11:55 a.m., police received a report that a man in a white 2011 GMC pickup truck pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman in a gray Isuzu Trooper sports-utility vehicle. Police say both vehicles were traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue at the intersection of Kekuanaoa Street at the time.

Police arrested the suspect, John Lewis Kahana IV, 35, at his home on Noelani Loop at 12:20 p.m.

He was taken to the Hilo police cellblock, where he is being held on suspicion of terroristic threatening.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the encounter to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Kayne Kelii at 961-2378 or kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.