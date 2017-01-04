Rainbow Wahine to open BWC play at LBSU

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team enters Big West Conference play on the road this week with arguably its toughest weekend of the conference slate—visiting preseason favorite Long Beach State on Jan. 5 before taking on preseason No. 2 UC Davis on Jan. 7.

Thursday’s contest tips off at 5:00 p.m. (HT) at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. The 49ers enter the game at 9-6 overall while Hawai’i is 4-8 after a 51-47 win over Grand Canyon in the non-conference finale on Dec. 29.

The Rainbow Wahine are 17-16 all-time against Long Beach State, and have won seven straight in the series heading into Thursday’s contest. UH, however, is winless on the road in five tries this season, while Long Beach State is 4-1 at home.

Hawai’i has one of the best defenses in the Big West Conference, allowing a league-best 63.9 points per game, while opponents shoot 37.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range, both second-best in the Big West.

After Thursday’s test at LBSU, the ‘Bows will visit UC Davis on Jan. 7, which enters the week with a Big-West leading 9-4 record. Saturday’s game tips off at 12:30 p.m. (HT).

Game 13

Who: Hawai’i (4-8, 0-0 Big West) at Long Beach State (9-6, 0-0 Big West)

When: Thursday, Jan. 5—5:00 p.m. (HT)

Where: Long Beach, Calif. (Walter Pyramid)

TV: None

Radio: None

Video Stream: BigWest.tv

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Streaming Audio: HawaiiAthletics.com

Twitter: @WahineBBall