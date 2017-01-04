Shaggy to headline MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival

An international reggae superstar is coming to the islands.

Grammy-Award-winning artist Shaggy will headline the MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival.

The two-night event takes place July 28 and 29 at the Waikiki Shell.

The festival will also feature SOJA, Sammy Johnson, and Katchafire, with performances by Rebel Souljahz, Eli-Mac, Chris Boomer, Peni Dean, Manalion, The Jimmy Weeks Project, Backwards Shaka, Mahkess, The Easies, Shar Carillo, AliʻI Kane, K Doctrine, and Shyne.

Passes are now on sale with early-bird prices starting at $69 for both days while supplies last.

Passes can be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office, all military outlets, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online here.