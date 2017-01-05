City repaves 332 lane miles in 2016, more planned for 2017

The city says it’s well on track to achieve the mayor’s goal of repaving 1,500 lane miles through 2017.

In 2016, officials say 332 lane miles were repaved throughout Oahu.

Since Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his repaving plan in January 2013, the city has repaved 1,309 lane miles of roads that were rated in less than fair condition.

Upcoming projects this year include the repaving of N. King Street and Kalakaua and Nuuanu avenues in town, and across Oahu projects in Makaha (Fall 2017), Makakilo/Kapolei (Spring 2017), Waialua (Spring 2017), and St. Louis Heights (Summer/Fall 2017). View the full road list here.

“The city will continue its comprehensive repaving effort in 2017, with the goal of completing another 300 lane miles or more over the next 12 months,” said Caldwell.

In 2015, the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the Department of Facility Maintenance repaved 271 lane miles throughout Oahu. In 2014, the city repaved 310 lanes miles, and in 2013, the city repaved 396 lane miles. That’s an average of 327 lane miles per year when the 2016 totals are included.

The City and County of Honolulu has 3,517 lanes miles of roads under its jurisdiction.

In addition to long-term road reconstruction, the city has patched more than 162,000 pot holes, crack sealed more than 835,000 linear feet of roadway, slurry sealed nearly 99 lane miles and applied seal coat to more than 55 lane miles over the past four years.