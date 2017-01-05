Gas prices are rising, but just how high will they go?

You may have noticed that the price of gas has gone up, and experts expect the trend to continue.

GasBuddy.com released its fuel outlook for the year, and it’s forecasting the highest gas prices in years.

Right now, the statewide average is $3.02 for a gallon of regular, an 18-cent jump from last month and 34 cents higher than a year ago.

Experts say you should anticipate more increases, and rising oil prices are partly to blame.

“We believe that in Honolulu and the rest of Hawaii when prices peak, which we are projecting will be May and June, we think you’ll see prices, your peak, fall within a range of $3.60 a gallon to $3.85 a gallon,” said Gregg Laskoski of GasBuddy.com.

AAA says Hawaii has the most expensive gas average in the country this week.