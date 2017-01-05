Governor appoints Hilo native to fill Rep. Tsuji’s seat

Gov. David Ige appointed Thursday a replacement to fill the seat of late Rep. Clift Tsuji.

Chris Todd was one of three nominees selected by the Hawaii County Democratic Party. The governor is required by law to make his selection from that list.

He was born and raised in Hilo, where he earned his college degree in economics and political science from the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He held several positions at the Suisan Fish Market before becoming distribution manager for Hawaii Paper Products last year.

Todd also coaches football at Hilo High School. His wife, Britney, is a teacher at Kalanianaole Middle School.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to serve my community. I look forward to the hard work ahead and will always keep an open door and mind,” Todd said.

“I am happy to support the Governor’s appointment of Chris Todd to succeed Rep. Clift Tsuji in the Hawaii House of Representatives,” House Speaker Joseph Souki said in a statement. “Chris has big shoes to fill, but his business and coaching experience along with being born and raised in Hilo will give him a wide knowledge of the issues and concerns of Big Island residents.

“We miss Clift at the State Capitol but believe the District 2 seat will be in good hands.”

Tsuji died on Nov. 15 at the age of 75. He represented House District 2, which includes Keaukaha, parts of Hilo, Panaewa and Waiakea.