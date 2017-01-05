Hawaii’s Kitchen with E.A.R.L. Kaimuki

By Published:
9540e8310bca4d5ca0a3614a0039a80c



E.A.R.L has been selling hand-crafted gourmet sandwiches out of their Kaimuki restaurant since 2014! Today, Owner Justin Parvizimotlagh shows us how to make their delicious Marinara Sub and breakfast sandwich using pork belly.

 

 

Recipe:          Pork Belly (2-3 lbs)

chicken stock (about 6 cups)

Whitewine (1 cup)

Tomato Paste (4 TBL)

SPICE BLEND (salt, pepper, paprika, ground fennel seed) (1 TBL ea)

 

Pork belly Marinera Sub

HOAGIE ROLL (1 PC)

PORK BELLY (3-4 pieces)

Tomato Jam ( 2 TBL)

Marinera Sauce ( 2 TBL)

Spinach ( However much you like)

Horseradish Mayo ( 1 TBL)

SWISS and HAVARTI (1 Piece each)

 

Breakfast sandwich Recipe:

SOFT BUN

Tomato Jam ( 1 TBL)

PORK BELLY           (2-3 Pieces)

AVO (1/2)

EGG, FRIED (1 each)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s