Hawaii’s Kitchen with E.A.R.L. Kaimuki

E.A.R.L has been selling hand-crafted gourmet sandwiches out of their Kaimuki restaurant since 2014! Today, Owner Justin Parvizimotlagh shows us how to make their delicious Marinara Sub and breakfast sandwich using pork belly.
Recipe: Pork Belly (2-3 lbs)
chicken stock (about 6 cups)
Whitewine (1 cup)
Tomato Paste (4 TBL)
SPICE BLEND (salt, pepper, paprika, ground fennel seed) (1 TBL ea)
Pork belly Marinera Sub
HOAGIE ROLL (1 PC)
PORK BELLY (3-4 pieces)
Tomato Jam ( 2 TBL)
Marinera Sauce ( 2 TBL)
Spinach ( However much you like)
Horseradish Mayo ( 1 TBL)
SWISS and HAVARTI (1 Piece each)
Breakfast sandwich Recipe:
SOFT BUN
Tomato Jam ( 1 TBL)
PORK BELLY (2-3 Pieces)
AVO (1/2)
EGG, FRIED (1 each)