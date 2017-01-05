HTA Pro Junior Challenge: Claire Choi

By Published:
The Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior event will feature five Hawaii standouts, including Punahou High School Junior Claire Choi. Choi says she is proud of her past weekend win at the Mrs. Shelby Tournament.

You can checkout Choi during the Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Jr. Challenge (10th, 11th & 18th holes). It happens during Sony Open Tournament Week on Tuesday, January 10 at 2:45 p.m. Admission is FREE. For more information, log onto

http://www.hsjga.org/index.php/2016/12/2017-hta-pro-junior-challenge/

