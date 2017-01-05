Judge dismisses representative’s lawsuit on Campbell High overcrowding

Campbell High School
Campbell High School

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a state lawmaker addressing overcrowding and hot classrooms at Campbell High School.

The lawsuit, filed by Rep. Bob McDermott, claims the governor and Department of Education are failing to provide appropriate school facilities for students.

It demanded, among other things, that the state set aside $35 million for the construction of a new classroom building and other facility upgrades.

The state attorney general says even though the lawsuit was dismissed, heat abatement measures have already been implemented and additional measures are in the works.

Last year, the state Legislature appropriated $12 million to the DOE for the planning, design, and construction of a new, 30-classroom building for the school. The department plans to request an additional $26.7 million this year in order to complete the project.

