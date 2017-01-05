Kalanihuia Forbes reported missing on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 36-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Kalanihuia Forbes was last heard from around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 230 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length black hair. He may be in the Hilo or Honokaa areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.

