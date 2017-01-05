Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 130

A 50-year-old man is dead after a two car accident on Highway 130 near mile marker 13 on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

It happened before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died. There were also three other people taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

Route 130 was closed between Leilani Blvd and Malama St. due to the crash while police investigated. Traffic was rerouted to Leilani, Kahukai, and Malama St.

