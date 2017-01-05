Multiple brush fires shut down Route 190 in North Kona

A portion of Route 190 in North Kona has been shut down due to multiple brush fires.

The closure is in effect from the 15 to 29 mile markers.

Traffic heading north on Route 190 will be re-routed down Kaiminani Road. Traffic headed south on Route 190 will be turned around at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway junction or allowed to head up the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity relative to these brush fires are asked to call the Hawaii Police Department’s dispatch center at 935-3311.