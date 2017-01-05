Police investigate critical moped crash in Kaimuki

Police are investigating a critical moped accident in Kaimuki.

The single-moped crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Liholiho Elementary School.

Police say the rider crashed into a utility pole on Maunaloa Avenue.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 35-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed all lanes of Maunaloa Avenue between 7th and 8th Avenues while they investigated.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

