STRAWBERRY PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY is everybody’s favorite flavor. Chef Ry gets this PB&J going with his candy strawberry and peanut butter flavored chocolate.

WILD WINGS & RANCH is their savory blend. Their “Wild Wings” (Buffalo wings) team up with “Home on the Range” (Ranch) to give you that wing dipped in dressing experience. Not as messy, but you still are allowed to lick your fingers.

Check it out at 120 Sand Island Access Road or online at www.primopopcorn.com.