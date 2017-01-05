State beefs up security in anticipation of major cash influx from medical marijuana

One state agency is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to beef up security. These changes will be made ahead of the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

With eight licenses given out to dispensaries, the state tax department will have an entirely new type of business to collect money from in the upcoming year. These dispensaries will be the first of their kind in the state so tax officials have been reaching out to other departments for advice on how to deal with the huge influx of cash that these dispensaries will bring in.