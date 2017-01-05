State to share OCCC redevelopment plans at community meetings

The state is reaching out to the public over plans to redevelop Oahu’s largest jail.

There are 11 prospective sites for relocating Oahu Community Correctional Center, including two sites within the boundaries of the Aiea Neighborhood Board No. 20, including one adjacent to Halawa Correctional Facility and another at the Department of Agriculture, Animal Quarantine Facility.

The Department of Public Safety will hold an open house at Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Pl., on Jan. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There also will be a presentation during the Aiea neighborhood board meeting, which is scheduled to follow the open house at 7:30 p.m.

The department will also be reaching out to additional neighborhood boards and the public to share these plans and introduce staff and consultants working on the project at the dates and locations listed below.

Officials say OCCC is outdated, overcrowded, and in dire need of replacement. It provides the customary county jail function of managing both pre-trial detainees and locally sentenced misdemeanant offenders and others with a sentence of one year or less. It also provides a pre-release preparation and transition function for prison system inmates when they reach less than a year until their scheduled release.

Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board No. 15

Kalihi Union Church

2214 N. King St.

Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Pearl City Neighborhood Board No. 21

Waiau District Park

98-1650 Kaahumanu St.