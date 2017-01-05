Suspects in deadly Ala Moana shooting plead not guilty

Two suspects connected to a deadly shooting at Ala Moana Center on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Thursday.

According to police, two groups started arguing in the parking structure of the center’s Ewa wing. That’s when Dae Han Moon, 20, allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Stevie Feliciano, 20, in the back of the head.

Feliciano was hospitalized in critical condition and eventually taken off life support.

After five days on the run, Moon turned himself into police on Dec. 30.

He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, auto theft, and four firearm offenses. He is currently being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center, unable to post $2 million bail.

His trial is scheduled for the week of March 6.

William Kan, 21, was charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the case. Police accused him of threatening a witness to the shooting.

He is free on $25,000 bail. His trial was also set for the week of March 6.

Police are still searching for Lance Bermudez. The 25-year-old is wanted on a $500,000 warrant of arrest for hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection with the shooting.