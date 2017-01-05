Tickets to go on sale for third, final Journey concert in Honolulu

Journey fans will get another chance to see the iconic rock band in Hawaii.

Tickets for the band’s third and final Honolulu show go on sale Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. HST.

The show takes place Sunday, Feb 26, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Details on the Final Show:

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Sunday, Feb. 26

Doors: 5:30pm

Show: 6:30pm

Prices: $155.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$125.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$85.00 in advance plus applicable fees

$65.00 in advance plus applicable fees

Tickets available Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at: Bampproject.com / Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster outlets including the Blaisdell Box Office / Walmart stores on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island / Charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The first show on Thursday, Feb. 23, is sold out, and a handful of tickets remain for the second show on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets are still available for the band’s show at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Best known for iconic hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Any Way You Want It,” and more, Journey has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide since its formation in 1973.

Members include Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (original member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer), and returning member Steve Smith (drums).

The band recently received a 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, along with fellow nominees such as Chaka Khan, the Electric Light Orchestra, Janet Jackson, Pearl Jam, The Cars, and Tupac Shakur.