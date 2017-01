The city is auctioning off some old police patrol cars.

A few months ago, we told you the Honolulu Police Department was buying new cars to replace its aging fleet.

These older cars are sold as is and don’t include a police radio or any other special police gear.

In the past, they’ve sold for pretty cheap, just a few hundred dollars.

To view the cars, click here then click on the “Public Access” button in the left bar.

When a new window pops up, select the “Surplus Auctions” tab.