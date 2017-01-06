Former KHON news executive director Wally Zimmermann dies

Former KHON news executive director Wally Zimmermann has died.

Zimmermann was the station’s news executive director from 1981-87 and again from 2002-06, where he was responsible for the weekday morning news.

In his lifetime, he accumulated 35 years of news and production credentials. He owned a public relations company from 2012-15 before he and his wife and adopted daughter moved to the mainland, where he died Thursday.

“Wally was one of these rare people who knew that, when you manage people, you treat them like family,” said Pamela Young, who worked with Zimmermann for more than 20 years. “So very often in the newsroom, he would be vacuuming the floor, and emptying trash cans and changing light bulbs, because he taught us that no job is too low and anything you do in the newsroom is going to help somebody.”

Young said it was Zimmermann who came up with the soon-to-be-popular Mixed Plate feature that took her off the police beat.

“I think he, along with Bob Sevey and Jack Kellner, built the news industry in Hawaii,” she said. “They molded so many of us. We’re going to remember them and, hopefully, the next generation will adhere to their ethics of journalism.”

“He was a wonderful father,” said his daughter Dawson, “and I’m so happy that so many people loved him, too.”

After leaving KHON and before owning Wally Zimmermann Communications in Honolulu, he was senior vice-president of client services for Bright Light Marketing from 2006-12.

Zimmermann was also vice-president of news at KITV from 1998-2001.

A memorial in Honolulu is set for sometime in March.