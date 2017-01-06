HTA Pro Junior Challenge: Allysha Mateo

Five of the top Hawaii amateur golfers are going to be teaming up with top tour pros for the annual Hawaii Tourism Authority pro-junior challenge at the Sony Open.

This year’s amateurs are Claire Choi, a junior at Punahou School, Allysha Mateo, a junior at Maryknoll School, Evan Kawai a junior also at Punahou, Zachary Kaneshiro plays for the Mid-Pac Owls, and Justin Arcano is from Baldwin High School on the valley isle.

Some of the pros taking part are Fred Funk and Rory Sabatini.

Today, Allysha Mateo is showing us a distance drill. This is to help people when they’re on new types of greens to get their distance in.

The event tees off at 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Our own Jai Cunningham will emcee the fun event.