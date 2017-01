The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway.

Deeanna Marchant, age 15, was last seen at her Oma’o home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

The teenager is 5-foot-3 five and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair, a slim build, and fair complexion.

Anyone with information about Deeanna Marchant’s whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711 or CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.