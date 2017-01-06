Kmart holds liquidation sale ahead of Salt Lake store closure

The Kmart store on Salt Lake Boulevard launched a liquidation sale Friday as it prepares to close.

The store is expected to close in mid-March.

Shoppers filled the store, eager to take advantage of the discounts. Pat Caldeira drove in all the way from Waiahole Valley.

“I come all the way up here just to get my things, and when I go to the swap meet, we always come here for lunch,” she said. “It’s kind of depressing, because they’re closing. It’s because we love the food and we love the clothing here.”

Caldeira said the lines were so long, they snaked all the way up the store aisles, and it took her about a half-hour to check out.

After the closure, Kmart will have just one store left on Oahu in Kapolei.