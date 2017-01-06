Man dies from injuries from two-vehicle crash in Pahoa

An unidentified man died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pahoa.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of his family.

Responding to a 6:54 p.m. call, police report that a 2004 Ford pickup truck was Kalapana-bound on Highway 130 between Leilani Avenue and Malama Street and made a U-turn when it was struck by a 1998 Ford passenger van that was Pahoa-bound.

The unidentified man was a back-seat passenger in the pickup. Medics took him to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.

An adult female back-seat passenger in the pickup was also taken to Hilo Medical Center by medics and was being treated for her injuries. She remains in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old Pahoa woman, was treated for her injuries at the scene.

The front-seat passenger of the van, a 7-year-old Pahoa girl, was taken to Hilo Medical Center by medics and then flown in stable condition to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu.

The back-seat passenger in the van, a 65-year-old Pahoa woman, was taken by medics to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She remains in stable condition.

The driver of the passenger van, 30-year-old Justin Clark of Pahoa, was arrested for DUI, driving without a license and driving without insurance. Police took him to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, police released Clark pending further investigation.

Police have initiated a negligent homicide investigation in connection with this crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe that alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-8118. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the first traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared with none at this time last year.