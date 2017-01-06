Maui police look for suspect in Haiku beating

Maui police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect in the beating of a homeless man Tuesday night in Haiku.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., a 48-year-old homeless man was observed being chased on foot through the parking lot of the Haiku Marketplace by an unknown male.

The homeless man fell while running, at which time the pursuer attacked him, punching him and kicking him repeatedly.

The victim suffered serious injuries which rendered him unconscious.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966. Detective Dennis Clifton can be reached at 808-244-6433.