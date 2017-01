Stop by any local McDonald’s for a $1 any-size hot drip coffee or $2 small iced coffee. McDonald’s coffee is made with Royal Kona

Blend Coffee produced by Hawaii Coffee Company. McDonald’s is also offering $1 any-size soft drinks, $2 small hot specialty McCafe drinks and $2.49 small smoothies, frappes and shakes. Available now until the end of the year or while supplies last.